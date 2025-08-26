Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 152.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

