Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.99% of Proto Labs worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Suresh Krishna purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $75,054.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,093.71. This trade represents a 10.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

