Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.09% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.