Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $457.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.