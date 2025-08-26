Wellington Management Group LLP Has $18.31 Million Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in America Movil were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in America Movil by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 246,357 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in America Movil by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in America Movil by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 292,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in America Movil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,144,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.80. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.31.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America Movil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

About America Movil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

