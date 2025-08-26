Wellington Management Group LLP Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 78,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 291,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CCNE opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CNB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $770.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.68.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

