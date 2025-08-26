Wellington Management Group LLP Has $20.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,089 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vestis were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vestis by 33.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vestis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Vestis by 54.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vestis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NYSE:VSTS opened at $4.5850 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vestis Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 314,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,771.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,803,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

