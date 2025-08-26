Wellington Management Group LLP Has $20.74 Million Holdings in CTS Corporation $CTS

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 124,810 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.67% of CTS worth $20,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 81.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 581.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. CTS Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $59.68.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.65 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.