Wellington Management Group LLP Has $22.18 Million Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,582 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.69% of WisdomTree worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 39.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 227,626 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 151,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.90 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

WisdomTree Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $13.1650 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $333,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,048,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,344.54. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

