Wellington Management Group LLP Has $25.46 Million Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4,280.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,132 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.17% of Twilio worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Twilio by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Twilio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,911. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:TWLO opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio



Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.



