Wellington Management Group LLP Has $25.53 Million Stake in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,559 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $25,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in REV Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 499,328 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,796,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,999,000.

REV Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $53.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at REV Group

In related news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

