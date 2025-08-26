Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after buying an additional 221,948 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,759,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Citigroup started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.46.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.5%

AeroVironment stock opened at $241.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.58 and a beta of 0.99. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $295.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%.AeroVironment’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

