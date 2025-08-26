Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.73% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $494.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $97,612.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,744.96. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

