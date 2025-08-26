Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $21.17 Million in EPR Properties $EPR

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 402,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in EPR Properties by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 128,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 198,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,952.38. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 670.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.