Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in Towne Bank $TOWN

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Towne Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Towne Bank by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,370,000 after purchasing an additional 429,487 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Towne Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Towne Bank by 1,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 225,921 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Towne Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Towne Bank stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. Towne Bank has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

