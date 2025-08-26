Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.92. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target (up from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.16.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

