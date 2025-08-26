Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $23.19 Million Investment in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 187,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.06% of Quaker Houghton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Houghton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 573.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Quaker Houghton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $145.0330 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Quaker Houghton has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $180.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Houghton Increases Dividend

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.11). Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Quaker Houghton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is -472.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Quaker Houghton and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

Quaker Houghton Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.