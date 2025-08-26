Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 141,368 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,253.48. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

