Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 636,708 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. $BCAX

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bicara Therapeutics were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $617.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

