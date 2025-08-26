Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 8,069 Shares of Lindsay Corporation $LNN

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Lindsay Trading Down 2.3%

LNN stock opened at $139.7350 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. Lindsay Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $150.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $169.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Lindsay news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,394.89. This represents a 29.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $263,700.48. Following the sale, the director owned 3,274 shares in the company, valued at $465,169.92. The trade was a 36.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $1,049,162 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

