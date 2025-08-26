Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Position in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

