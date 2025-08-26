Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. now owns 32,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IWS stock opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

