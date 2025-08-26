Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,248.37. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:BX opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average of $149.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

