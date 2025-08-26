Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at $24,162,032.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $35.9760 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

