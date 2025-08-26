Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 208,580 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,281,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,580 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $8.7950 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

