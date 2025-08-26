Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 26,041 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.19% of Entegris worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

