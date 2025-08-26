Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,554,578 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,554,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $25,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Edison International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

EIX opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

