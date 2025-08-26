Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 55,708 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Five Below worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,430,000 after acquiring an additional 376,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 26,340.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,480,361 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $123,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 494.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,042,000 after buying an additional 977,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 710,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,255,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Five Below from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.37.

Five Below Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $144.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%.The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

