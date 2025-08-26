Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 63,403 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.17% of Credicorp worth $25,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,577,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 811.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 198,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 158,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 867,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,465,000 after buying an additional 155,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.80.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $251.7830 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $256.99. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.