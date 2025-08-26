Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770,619 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $23,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. American Noble Gas Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

