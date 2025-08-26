Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Mvb Financial Corp. $MVBF

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Mvb Financial worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Mvb Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mvb Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mvb Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

MVBF stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.01. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mvb Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Mvb Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

