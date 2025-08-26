Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689,831 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.75% of Verint Systems worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verint Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 338,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

