Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price rose 1% on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.92. Approximately 2,182,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,101,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $256.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

