Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.91. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 317,252 shares.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,070.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

In related news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 807.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

