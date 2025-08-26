Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Sells $1,051,930.26 in Stock

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $35,406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 242,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.39.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

