What is Atrium Research’s Estimate for CVE:SCZ Q3 Earnings?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Atrium Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

CVE SCZ opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity at Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$64,005.00. Also, Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$27,160.00. Insiders have sold 370,100 shares of company stock valued at $468,088 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

