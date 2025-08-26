What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for MIGI Q3 Earnings?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $0.4308 on Monday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Mawson Infrastructure Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

