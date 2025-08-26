What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Vontier Q3 Earnings?

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vontier in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst K. Fleischer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vontier’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vontier’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 999,755 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 24.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,975,000 after buying an additional 613,746 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 81.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,824,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after buying an additional 1,269,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

