What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Ondas Q3 Earnings?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ondas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ondas’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 300.11% and a negative return on equity of 130.48%.

ONDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ondas from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Ondas Stock Performance

Ondas stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.29. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ondas by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ondas by 154.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

