What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Walmart FY2026 Earnings?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,966 shares of company stock worth $9,858,673. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 67,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

