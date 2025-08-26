Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as low as $1.75. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 469,168 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.