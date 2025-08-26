Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Critical Comparison

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&R Block has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and H&R Block”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $25.75 million 2.36 $2.12 million $0.39 30.13 H&R Block $3.76 billion 1.85 $605.77 million $4.47 11.61

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. H&R Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 7.99% 18.22% 11.07% H&R Block 16.11% -191.38% 21.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of H&R Block shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Where Food Comes From and H&R Block, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 0.00 H&R Block 1 2 1 0 2.00

H&R Block has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. Given H&R Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

H&R Block beats Where Food Comes From on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers professional services and technology solutions; verification solutions; and consulting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

