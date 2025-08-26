WideOpenWest, Inc. $WOW Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.20 target price (up previously from $4.80) on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $5.0750 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

