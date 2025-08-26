Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.72. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 900 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

