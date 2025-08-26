Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.72. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 900 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.1%
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.