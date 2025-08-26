WPM Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Raymond James Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

NYSE WPM opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

