Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) vs. Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Head-To-Head Review

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sands China has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 2 0 1 2.67 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sands China and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $106.9792, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sands China.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sands China and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $7.08 billion N/A $1.05 billion N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.45 billion 4.61 $289.00 million $4.28 20.43

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 23.10% 60.79% 8.56%

Dividends

Sands China pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Sands China on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides management services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

