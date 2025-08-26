Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. $YMAB Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 4,563.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $8.60 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.60 price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $8.60 price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jones Trading downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.57. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

