Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.25.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$27.35 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.28 and a 1 year high of C$27.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.12. The firm has a market cap of C$23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucas Crosby sold 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$271,920.34. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 18,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.27, for a total transaction of C$400,599.18. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

