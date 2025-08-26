Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for UDR Earnings

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

UDR opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 452.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

