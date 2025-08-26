Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Public Storage

Aug 26th, 2025

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2025 earnings at $16.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.11 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 26,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 64.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

